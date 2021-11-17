Missouri Southern women's soccer coach Aaron Tilsen has resigned from his position effective immediately, Director of Athletics Rob Mallory announced on Wednesday afternoon.
A national search for Tilsen's replacement is underway.
"I want to thank Coach (Aaron) Tilsen for his service to Missouri Southern, and good luck in his future endeavors," Mallory said in a release.
Tilsen was 10-36-3 in three seasons leading the MSSU soccer program. The Lions posted a 3-13-2 overall record this fall and finished 10th in the MIAA standings with a 2-9 conference mark.
In the 2020 spring season, MSSU went 4-9 overall and were 1-4 in the South division of the MIAA. But the Lions made their first appearance in the MIAA conference tournament since 2017.
In his first year at the helm of the Lions, Tilson led Southern to a 3-14-1 record and a 2-8-1 MIAA record in 2019.
Tilsen came to MSSU following a stint with Minnesota State-Mankato where he was the goalkeepers coach.
