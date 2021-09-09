The Missouri Southern soccer team settled for a 1-1 draw with William Jewell on Thursday night at Hal Bodon Field.
The Lions (0-2-1. 0-0-0 MIAA) held a 25-13 advantage in shots for the match. Southern got on the scoreboard first on a Lainey Waldron goal inside the box to put the Lions ahead 1-0 in the 41st minute.
In the second half, the Lions kept the pressure on following a Cardinals goal as Paige Liston found the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1 in the 51st minute.
The Cardinals responded with a shot that Riley Laver saved with 15 seconds remaining in regulation to preserve the 1-1 tie.
The first overtime period saw both teams struggle to work into attacking situations. William Jewell got off the lone shot of the first overtime period in the 91st minute that missed right of the Lions goal.
In the second and final overtime period, William Jewell got off one last shot that would go wide of the Southern goal in the 104th minute of play. With under five minutes remaining in the game, Maya Greenquist fired off two shots from outside the box and missed to the right of the Cardinal goal.
The Lions had 25 shots in the game. Midfielders Jori Hays and Greenquist led the way with Hays having six shots and Greenquist firing off five and each having three shots on goal.
Durocher had both of her shots this evening on goal while midfielder Lainey Waldron had three shots coming off the bench and goalie Riley Laver collected three saves in 110 minutes in goal.
Up next for the Lions will be a home matchup against Southern Nazarene at 7 p.m. Saturday.
