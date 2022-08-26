The Missouri Southern soccer team battled No. 19 Minnesota State — Mankato to a 3-1 loss on Friday night at Hal Bodon Field.
The Lions (0-1) were led by Ella Durocher with her first goal of the season and fifth of her career while Ashley Koepp provided the assist and along with Mackenzie Scholtz was tied for the team-high with four shots. Riley Laver went the distance in goal and had eight saves.
The Mavericks (1-0) had three different goal scorers and Jenny Vetter got off nine shots with three being on goal. Mackenzie Rath went the distance in goal and collected two saves.
In the first half the Lions came out and owned possession and the flow of the game for the first 10 minutes working their way into attacking areas and causing problems for the Mavericks defense.
The first goal of the game came against the run of play with Addison Clarey scoring in the 21st minute with Brynn Desens picking up the assist.
That scoreline did not stay that way for long as Ella Durocher and Ashley Koepp connected with each other before Durocher was freed by a through ball and slotted home in the left net the tying goal in the 22nd minute.
Mankato would go into the half up 2-1 after Maille Mathis scored in the 39th minute and going into the half the stat line for the teams were close. The Mavericks held the advantage with 13-11 shots, but also committed more fouls 9-7 in the first half.
Southern kept the Mavericks on their toes in the second half with some halftime changes but could not ultimately find another goal.
Southern is back in action on Sunday at Missouri S&T.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.