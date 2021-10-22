EMPORIA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern soccer program fell on the road to No. 15 Emporia State by a 3-1 score on Friday afternoon.
The Lions' sophomore forward Ella Durocher scored her fourth goal of the season.
The Lions (3-10-2, 2-6-0 MIAA) went toe-to-toe with the Hornets (13-1-1, 7-1-0 MIAA) in the first half, finishing with shots from Banner Williams, Jori Hays and Durocher. Hays and Durocher each had a shot on goal in the half.
Emporia State got on the scoreboard first scoring from a Gaby Crowell shot in the box following a long throw in the 18th minute. Durocher would even the score in the 42nd minute from a Tobie Trenholm assist with a far post shot inside the box beat the Hornet goalie to send the teams into the half at 1-1.
The Hornets got the game-winning goal from MIAA leading goal scorer Mackenzie Dimarco in the 76th minute before she added another in the 87th minute for her 16th goal of the season.
For the Lions, Williams, Hays and Durocher had a shot with Hays and Durocher's being shot on goal. Riley Laver had eight saves toady in goal.
Dimarco and Hannah Woolery each had four shots for Emporia State with Woolery having three shots on goal. Crowell had her second goal of the season as well and chipped in with two shots both on goal. Jillian Patton finished with a save in goal for the Hornets.
Southern travels to play at Washburn at 1 p.m. Sunday from Yager Stadium.
