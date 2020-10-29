It's been 236 days since Missouri Southern's men's basketball team lost to Northwest Missouri in the men's championship game of the MIAA Postseason Basketball Tournament.
That's the last time that a Lions team competed against another school because of the shutdown caused by COVID-19.
But that drought ends tonight when the MSSU women's soccer team plays an exhibition game against Missouri State in Springfield.
Kickoff is at 7, and the Lions and Lady Bears will square off again on Sunday afternoon at 2, also in Springfield.
"Two is better than none," Lions coach Aaron Tilsen said. "We had tried to play a couple other schools, and they just weren't able to do the COVID testing that we're doing here and that we expect out of our opponents. They fell through because the university wasn't going to do the testing.
"We want to get our freshmen some experience but also just get our team playing. We haven't played since Nov. 3 last year, so it's been almost a full year since we played. We're working on implementing our style of play and getting everybody a little bit of experience and just get a chance to get out on the field.
"We're not going to play more than we normally would," Tilsen said. "We're going to play everyone we think that can compete and help us be competitive in the game. We do look forward to preparing for a spring conference championship season of some sort."
The games against the Lady Bears, who are 0-2 with two losses to Central Arkansas 3-1 and 1-0 in double overtime, provide a much-needed lift for the Lions.
"We practiced for three or four weeks without any carrot of a chance to get to play a game," Tilsen said. "Just giving us a couple of games to prepare for has perked up everybody's spirits and given us all a little bit more of those competitive juices flowing.
"Now kids are fighting for a chance to start. We were doing weekly scrimmages amongst ourselves, and now only 11 of us are going to start, not all of us. People get a little more jacked up to prove what they can do. We have a huge freshmen class — 13 freshmen and 12 returners. The freshmen are trying to figure out where they're at, and the returners are hoping to keep their spots. That stepped it up for everybody."
The Lions finished 3-14-1 overall and 2-8-1 in MIAA play last year in Tilsen's first season. He reports that his second year at the helm is much better simply because he has a preseason with the team.
"Last year I was hired so close to the start of the season that we didn't get to implement the style of play or really get into anything," he said. "Now we've had plenty of time to go over things and really get everybody on the same page of how I want them to play. Hopefully we're going to be able to execute it against a pretty tough opponent for us, I'm sure. Having games is the barometer of where are we at."
