MANKATO, Minn. — Minnesota State-Mankato scored in the second minute of overtime to beat Missouri Southern 1-0 on Saturday at the Mavericks Soccer Complex.
The Mavericks almost scored in the waning seconds of regulation but a shot sailed over the crossbar.
In overtime the Mavericks got possession near midfield and worked the ball into the box where Allie Williams tallied the winning goal.
Ella Durocher fired a season-high five shots (two on goal) for the Lions (0-2). Maya Greenquist had three shots on frame, but Mavericks goalie Claire Longueville made six saves.
Lions goalie Riley Laver logged nine saves.
The Lions play their home opener at 7 p.m. Thursday against William Jewell.
