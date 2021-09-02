The Missouri Southern soccer team opens its 2021 slate on the road with matchups against Upper Iowa and Minnesota State-Mankato in Mankato, Minnesota.
The Lions clash with Upper Iowa at 1 p.m. Friday while facing Minnesota State at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Southern was picked to finish 10th in the MIAA preseason coaches' poll and return 17 from the spring season. The Lions added 17 newcomers to the fold.
As a team this past spring, Southern finished with a 4-9 overall record while going 1-4 in MIAA play and returned to the MIAA postseason tournament for the first time since 2017.
