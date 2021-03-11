After four scrimmages in the fall and spring, the Missouri Southern women’s soccer team opened its regular season schedule with a 1-0 victory over Newman last Sunday.
The last time the Lions had played a meaningful game was against Northwest Missouri State on Nov. 3, 2019.
“I think it was great,” Southern women’s soccer coach Aaron Tilsen said. “We probably got to scrimmage more than a lot of other teams. We are very grateful for that opportunity, but to play real games that count, that’s something you can’t really emulate. It was awesome our school was able to live stream the game, so we had players across the country whose parents were able to see their kids play for the first time in a long time. We had a great little fan base. It was great to be back out there playing.”
The Lions return 12 players from a 3-14-1 season in 2019. The roster includes four seniors — Serena Schwartz, Rylie Johnson, Carina Calderon and Meredith Belrose. Six starters return from last year’s team — Johnson, Belrose, Calderon, Bailey Belcher, Riley Laver and Cameron Walton.
“I think we really got to know each other in that fall,” Tilsen said. “I was hired right before the season, and I hadn’t recruited any of the players. We were just figuring out each other, figuring out what the program was going to be. Since then, we have made tons of tactical changes and brought in eight new freshmen. We have some positional changes and everybody’s learning how to raise the standards this fall playing a bunch of Division I schools.”
Southern played in scrimmages at Missouri State twice, once at Kansas and once at Division II Drury.
Belcher is the leading scorer from 2019, scoring three times and having a team-high 27 shots-on-goal (50 total shots). Laver took over the starting spot between the sticks, appearing in 13 games while starting in 12 and logging nearly 1,100 minutes. She recorded a 2.47 goals against average and made 75 saves.
“Bailey is going to graduate early and be leaving us after what is really her junior year,” Tilsen said. “She came in with a lot of credits and she’s an amazing student. She is going to move on after this year, but she is going to be a scoring threat in every game we play. She has learned how to dominate above the front line. I think Riley will come into her own this spring. She takes a lot of ownership, improving everyday and keeping the team focused during our games.”
Tilsen said two newcomers have opened his eyes this spring.
“Jori Hays, a center-midfielder from California,” Tilsen said. “She is pretty dynamic. She can play a holding-mid, attacking-mid or forward. She has a technical ability and a work-rate that really raises our level all over the field. One of our new freshman center defenders Lauren Mark … she’s another hard-working kid that has played at a high-level. Lauren has stepped in and played every minute of most of our exhibitions. She is doing really well back there.”
And expectations are to compete at a high-level in the ever-challenging MIAA.
“We have a really tough schedule,” Tilsen said. “We are playing Central Missouri twice, Central Oklahoma and Northeastern. They are all in the top four of our conference. I don’t really look at it as wins and losses, but we’re trying to compete and put ourselves in position to win every game.”
