The Missouri Southern women's soccer team is set to finish the regular season with a road trip to Northwest Missouri before hosting No. 5 Central Missouri in the regular-season finale.
The Lions (2-12-1, 2-6-1 MIAA) will be in Marvyille on Friday to play Northwest Missouri at Bearcat Pitch with kickoff set for 3 p.m.
Following the trip up north, the Lions will be back home to play No. 5 Central Missouri at Hal Bodon Field on Sunday with kickoff set for 2 — this game will also serve as the Pink Game where players will be wearing pink in a show of support to Hope 4 You a non-profit which helps area women get mammograms.
Individually the Lions are led by Ashley Koepp with three goals and an assist this season while having 27 shots and nine shots on goal to go with two game-winning goals.
Northwest Missouri (10-4-2, 6-3-0 MIAA) has clinched a spot in the MIAA Tournament already and currently is fourth in the standings heading into this weekend.
The Bearcats own a five-game winning streak the longest currently in the MIAA and in the latest regional poll by the United Soccer Coaches (USC) is listed sixth.
Central Missouri (13-1-2, 7-1-1 MIAA) has cliched a spot in the MIAA Tournament and currently is first in the standings heading into the weekend. The Jennies are three points clear of second and have won two of their last three games.
Southern is looking to get into the MIAA Tournament for the first time since the 2021 spring season, and after last week, the Lions are in 10th tied with Rogers State on points at seven.
