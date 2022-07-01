The Missouri Southern softball team added a pair of transfers to its 2023 recruiting class.
MSSU announced the signings of Paige Paxton and Emily Perry on Friday evening. Both will be sophomores next spring for the Lions.
"We are thrilled to welcome Emily and Paige to our family," Blackney said in a release. "We expect both to come in and make an immediate impact in our program."
Paxton comes to Southern after playing at Butler Community College last season, where she was a utility player for the Grizzlies. She picked up second team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference honors as an outfielder last year after finishing with a .385 average while producing 35 RBI and swiping 20 bags.
She prepped at Derby High School in Derby, Kan., where she earned three letters for coach Christy Weve on the softball field and was also involved in the basketball program. Paxton was a two time all-state selection as a pitcher for the Panthers while helping the team to back-to-back regional championships in 2018 and 2019.
Perry comes to Southern after playing at Division I Central Arkansas that competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference. She started eight of the 21 games she appeared in, finishing with four hits, four runs scored, a double, home run with a sacrifice fly and three RBI.
Perry prepped at Bentonville High School where she earned four letters for coach Kent Ealry along with three on the volleyball court and a letter for basketball. During her time as a Tiger she was named the Player of the Year in Arkansas by Gatorade, All Preps and USA Today while being a first team all-state selection as a senior in 2021.
The infielder helped Bentonville to a state title in 2018 and 2021 while being runner-up in 2019.
With the addition of these transfers, the Lions' 2023 class is now eight deep with six freshmen (Natalie Bates, Marybeth Dyson, Katie Gray, Peyton Hawkins, Kelsi Qualls and Carsen Tinkler) already committed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.