Missouri Southern softball coach Hallie Blackney named Cody Barham as the program's new assistant coach effective immediately, according to a news release Monday.
Barham, an Owasso, Oklahoma native, comes to Southern after serving as an assistant for the University of Tulsa following two seasons at Oklahoma State.
"Our student-athletes and I are excited to welcome Cody to our family," Blackney said in the release. "His passion and work ethic are unmatched, and I look forward to what our program will accomplish on and off the field in the future."
At Tulsa, Barham spent a season with the Golden Hurricane working with the catchers and coaching first base. At Oklahoma State, Barham worked with pitchers and catchers while helping lead the Cowgirls to a fifth-place finish at the 2019 Women's College World Series. The coaching staff at OSU was named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Midwest Regional Coaching Staff of the Year.
Prior to Oklahoma State, Barham was an assistant and the junior varsity head coach at Oklahoma Wesleyan for four seasons, working primarily with the pitching staff and overseeing the development of the outfielders.
"I am thankful for the opportunity to work aside Coach Blackney as we continue to build something special at Missouri Southern," Barham said.
