The Missouri Southern softball team announced the signings of five recruits to start the 2022 signing period on Wednesday.
"Our '22 class is comprised of athletes who will mesh with our current roster very nicely," Lions head coach Hallie Blackney said in a release. "With the addition of more pitching, power hitting, speed and pure athleticism, MOSO softball will continue to be fun to watch in the coming years."
And the Lions class features a little local flavor with Webb City product Peyton Hawkins set to join the program.
Hawkins was a four-year letter winner for coach Shauna Friend. During her career as a Cardinal, she helped Webb City to three district championships and a Class 4 runner-up finish in 2020.
Other signings include Raymore Peculiar's Natalie Bates, Kelsi Qualls of Roland, Okla., Katherine Gray of Lansing, Kan. and Marybeth Kay Dyson of Bentonville, Ark
