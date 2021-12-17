The Missouri Southern softball team announced another signing for the 2022 signing period in Carsen Tinkler on Friday.
Tinkler prepped at Blue Valley Southwest in Overland Park, Kan. She was a three-year letterwinner on the softball field for coaches Shari Schaake and Jessica Wedemeyer.
"We are excited to add Carsen to our '22 class," MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said in a release. "She comes from a supportive family and will add more power-hitting and good hands to our already solid class. MOSO Softball will continue to be fun to watch in the coming years."
An EKL Champion with the Timberwolves this past season, Tinkler posted a .450 batting average and led the team in doubles and triples and was second in singles while being named an EKL honorable mention.
Tinkler was also awarded a gold glove by the team in 2021 and was the Offensive Crunch Player in 2019 for the Timberwolves. A standout golfer as well, Tinkler qualified for the state tournament three times in her career as well as being a two year letterwinner on the basketball court.
Carsen is the daughter of Lori and Monte Tinkler and is undecided on her major at MSSU at this time.
