The Missouri Southern softball team has pushed back its opening weekend MIAA double headers against Central Missouri and Lincoln due to weather forecasts in the area for the weekend.
The Lions were originally scheduled to play the Jennies of Central Missouri on Friday at 3-5 p.m., before playing Lincoln on Saturday at 1-3 pm and having a matchup with Truman State on Monday at 1-3 that will not be made up.
Southern is now scheduled to play the Jennies on Sunday at 4-6 and Lincoln on Monday at 3-5.
After starting out the season 3-6, the Lions have won six straight games and are now 11-7 this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.