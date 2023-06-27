Twenty-five softball players from as far as St. Louis got a chance to learn from top coaches and players in NCAA Division II softball during the Missouri Southern Elite Prospects Camp on Tuesday at Pat Lipira Field.
In addition to providing top-notch instruction to young players, ages 10-17, the camp also benefits the softball program at MSSU by generating more exposure for the program.
"Getting our program out there, I think is the biggest thing," MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said. "We're making sure our program is present by putting on these camps and having these kids on our campus."
Blackney said the camp also benefits the program by getting an early look at some upcoming talent.
"It allows us the opportunity to identify talent so that then maybe someone can come and be a Southern softball player," Blackney said. "I know there will be at least one we will be able to recruit from this camp, so I'm excited about it."
Blackney said she prefers the smaller number of campers because it allows for individualized instruction. This year's camp features about a 2 to 1 player-to-coach ratio, with 10 Southern players joining the Lions coaching staff to help with the camp.
"It's exciting to see our current players be able to come back and coach and get to see them interact with the campers," Blackney said. "What I hope they get out of it is the feeling of giving back. What is so neat is the feedback we always get from them. They say they enjoy actually getting to be a coach now. They understand what it's like to instruct and try to get through to the campers. It's a different perspective."
Among those helping out is newly hired MSSU assistant coach Josie Tofpi, who helped lead the Lions to the NCAA Division II Central Regional and a 41-15 record this past season.
"She knows the game better than anybody," Blackney said. She can do hitting, she can do defense, she can do situational coaching and she's a really good instructor. We're really blessed she could continue with our program."
MSSU sophomore Katie Gray is one of 10 Southern players assisting with the camp and is in her second season helping coach younger talent.
"I really like the community we try to create with the girls when they come. We really try to make it feel like a home and let them know we have their backs," Gray said. "We try to teach the girls some of the small things that really stand out to coaches."
Gray, a first baseman, said those little things include teaching campers to rest their weight on the balls of their feet and not their heels and teaching them the importance of communication with teammates.
As for the talent level of the campers, Gray said she was impressed.
"I really like seeing all the hard work they put in," Gray said. "We have diving bodies out here and they are giving all the effort they have."
Helping head up the camp is MSSU assistant coach Cody Barham, who coaches several of the campers as part of his traveling team, Vision-Barham.
"Cody is our pitching guru," Blackney said. "He's a phenomenal pitching coach and he brings the energy every single day. I couldn't ask for a better staff. We have a really balanced staff. We all have our own strengths and weaknesses as well, but we are able to complement each other so well. I feel really grateful that I am a part of this staff."
One of Barham's Vision players, 15-year-old pitcher Abby Jamros, of Seneca, said she has already received valuable tips on improving her hitting.
"What I've picked up from this camp is learning how to be able to hit the ball where I want to," Jamros said. "And it's really given me an idea of where I am amongst other softball players in the Four-State Area."
Jamros said she wanted to come to this camp because of the coaches.
"I really like the coaches — coach Hallie and coach Barham," Jamros said. "Coach Barham is actually my pitching coach and my travel ball coach. He really speaks my language. He encourages me and he's just been a great mentor in the softball world."
Jamros says she hopes to play one day at the collegiate level.
Abby's mother, Amanda Jarmos — a former University of Nebraska-Kearney player — explained why she thought MSSU's camp was the right fit for her daughter.
"Hallie Blackney and Cody Barham have really built a great program and we love to see the things that they have done for Missouri Southern softball," Amanda said. "We think they are great examples so we thought it would be a great camp to attend."
In addition to Tuesday's camp, the Lions also run hitting, pitching and defensive clinics each week. The clinics are limited to four to six players to enable more individualized instruction. For more information on the clinics, contact coach Barham at Barham-c@mssu.edu.
