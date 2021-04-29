It's the final weekend — and position weekend — for MIAA softball teams.
With four games remaining, the top six teams in the standings are only four games apart as they jockey for postseason seeds in next month's conference postseason tournament.
In a COVID-caused change to this year's tournament, the top four seeds will play host to the fifth- through eighth-place teams in a best-of-three series next weekend. The four series winners advance to a double-elimination tournament the following week in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Missouri Southern (24-13-1, 15-6-1 MIAA) sits in third place in the conference standings, one loss behind Central Missouri and one loss ahead of Fort Hays State and Missouri Western.
The Lions are home for doubleheaders against eighth-place Northwest Missouri (16-18, 10-12) at 2 p.m. Friday and fifth-place Missouri Western (25-14, 14-7) at noon Saturday. The Griffons play Friday at Pittsburg State (15-25, 9-13).
Central Oklahoma (29-9, 18-4) leads the league and is home against Nebraska-Kearney (14-24, 5-17) and fourth-place Fort Hays State (22-18, 15-7) this weekend.
Central Missouri (28-10, 17-5) is second and is on the road against Lincoln (6-33-1, 3-21) on Saturday and seventh-place Washburn (24-12, 10-9) on Monday.
Coach Hallie Blackney's Lions have a .300 team batting average and have six players hitting at least .300, led by shortstop Josie Tofpi, whose .400 average ranks fourth in the conference.
Other top hitters are Kara Amos (.348), Leighton Withers (.347), Yazmin Vargas (.331), Adrianna Young (.325) and Makaila Leonhart (.308).
Pitcher Abby Atkin is 9-5 with a 2.63 earned run average and 38 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings. Amos is 7-5 with a 2.94 ERA and 45 strikeouts, and Bailey Lace is 8-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 70 strikeouts.
Saturday is also Senior Day for the Lions as they will recognize Leonhart and Lynnlee Parrott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.