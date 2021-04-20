April weather forecasts lead to changes in the MIAA schedules.
That's the case for Missouri Southern's softball team this week as the Lions entertain Washburn on Wednesday in a conference doubleheader. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex on the MSSU campus.
The Lions and Ichabods were originally scheduled to play on Friday afternoon, but the games were moved up two days because of an unfavorable forecast in the Joplin area. Missouri Southern originally had a home twinbill Wednesday against Southwest Baptist, but it has been canceled.
Washburn (23-6, 9-3 MIAA) is third in the conference standings and is riding a four-game winning streak.
The Lions (20-13-1, 11-6-1) are sixth in the standings and are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games. They split a doubleheader on Sunday at Central Missouri by identical 7-1 scores. It was the Lions' first road victory over the Jennies since 2014.
Josie Tofpi leads the MSSU offense with a .377 batting average. She has 10 doubles and three home runs among her 40 hits, and she has 26 runs batted in.
Leadoff batter Yazmin Vargas leads the league and ranks third in NCAA Division II with 26 stolen bases in 28 attempts. She is batting .336 with 39 hits and 28 runs scored.
Adrianna Young is hitting .310, and Makaila Leonhart is batting .290 and has nine doubles.
In the circle Abby Atkin has an 8-5 record and 2.52 earned run average (eighth in MIAA). She has 37 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings and needs one strikeout to become the 12th MSSU pitcher to reach 200 career strikeouts.
Bailey Lacy is 7-2 with a 3.11 ERA in 17 appearances. She has a team-high 65 strikeouts in 63 innings.
Marrit Mead is a multi-threat to lead the Washburn offense. She's batting .490 with 50 hits (third in MIAA), six home runs and 27 RBIs. She's also not been thrown out in 17 stolen base attempts.
Ashton Friend is hitting .377 with five homers and 30 RBIs.
Raegen Hamm and Jaycee Ginter are the Ichabods' top two pitchers. Hamm is 12-4 with a 2.66 ERA in 20 appearances and has 69 strikeouts in 89 innings. Ginter's numbers: 11-2 rcord, 2.76 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 83 innings.
