The Missouri Southern softball team came to the field ready to swing on Saturday afternoon.
The Lions scored a combined 25 runs in a doubleheader to sweep Missouri S&T 9-1 and 16-8 to conclude the Teri Mathis Zenner Tournament at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
To open the day’s action, the Lions pushed across a combined six tallies in the fourth and fifth innings, followed by three runs in the sixth to achieve the run-rule.
Southern pounded 13 hits, led by a three-hit performance from shortstop Josie Tofpi. She hit an RBI single and also tripled. Ashlynn Williams finished with a pair of hits and RBI while Lynnlee Parrott produced a two-run RBI single and Leighton Withers produced a sacrifice fly and RBI fielder's choice.
Leadoff hitter Yazmin Vargas went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Kara Amos and Kristen Wade added run-scoring hits as well.
In the circle, Abby Atkin tossed five innings of one-run ball to pick up the win. Abbey Gann pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
In game two, every Lion positional starter recorded at least one hit with six finishing with two or more. Southern finished with a whopping 19 hits.
Vargas sparked the Lions’ top of the order, collecting four hits in five at-bats while coming around to score four times. First baseman Sidnie Hurst knocked in a game-high four runs, including one off a triple and two off a single up the middle.
Tofpi went a perfect 3-for-3 with as many RBI while Withers collected a hit and knocked in three runs. Lynnlee Parrott and Ashlynn Williams each drove in two while Tori Frazier and Amos had one RBI apiece.
Gann received the starting nod for Southern, tossing the first 1 1/3 inning while allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits. Bailey Lacy gave up four earned runs in two innings while Amos earned the win pitching the final 2 2/3 innings.
The Lions open MIAA play with a doubleheader at Newman in Wichita, Kansas, at 2 p.m. Friday.
