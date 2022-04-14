The Missouri Southern softball team is headed back to Kansas.
MSSU takes on MIAA foes Washburn and Emporia State with a pair of doubleheaders this weekend.
The Lions face WU from Gahnstrom Field with first pitch happening at 4 p.m. and approximately 6 on Friday. On Saturday, MSSU takes on ESU at Trusler Sports Complex with first pitch slated for 1 and approximately 3.
The Lions (22-15, 10-4 MIAA) as a team are hitting .304 (5th in MIAA) and as a pitching staff have a 3.16 ERA (3rd in MIAA). Leads the MIAA with 24 triples for 0.65 triples per game which ranks third in Division-II for both categories. Is second in double plays turned with 17 which ranks 12th in Division-II.
MSSU is led by Yazmin Vargas with a .389 batting average, including 42 hits and 20 stolen bases this season to rank third in the MIAA. Ashlynn Williams is hitting .368 with 39 hits. Josie Tofpi has a .360 average with 36 hits. Leighton Withers has a .356 average with 37 hits, 11 doubles and a team-high seven home runs with 38 RBI.
Pitcher Bailey Lacy has a 2.40 ERA with a 10-6 record, including eight complete games and five shutouts in 99 innings.
Kara Amos owns a 2.90 ERA with a 10-7 record and 11 complete games in 106.1 innings of work.
WU (32-11, 14-2 MIAA) is hitting .333 and as a pitching staff have a 3.38 ERA. The Ichabods' are tied with Pittsburg State atop the doubles list with 81 as a team so far and are second in RBI with 254.
WU is led by Marrit Mead with a .423 average and 63 hits, collecting 19 doubles and drawing 18 walks while swiping 20 bases. Jaycee Ginter is hitting .391 with 45 hits, 13 being doubles and eight home runs while driving in a team-high 46 RBI with a .765 slugging percentage.
Ginter has a 1.73 ERA with a 21-3 record to go with 16 complete games and two saves in 149.2 innings of work while striking out 217 batters and holds them to a .201 average.
ESU (20-22, 9-7 MIAA) is hitting .283 and as a pitching staff have a 3.42 ERA. The Hornets are led by Brittanie Shepherd with a .366 average while tallying 48 hits and having 15 doubles. Lexi Williams is hitting .313 while leading the team in stolen bases going 26 of 29 in attempts.
Sydney Righi is one of four Hornets that could get the start this weekend and owns a 2.68 ERA with a 6-7 record while pitching 75.2 innings with 33 walks and 40 strikeouts while opposing batters hit .255 against her.
Gracie Rabe, Jayda VanAckeren, Josie Harrison, Brylie Bassett and Harley Atrum round out ESU's staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.