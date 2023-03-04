At home for the first time all season, the Missouri Southern softball team picked up two wins on the back of its pitching staff to open the Missouri Southern Lion Classic.
Head coach Hallie Blackney was pleased with the turnout of Lion fans in the stands.
"It's awesome," she said. "Any time you can play here in front of your fans, your family and friends, it just adds a little bit more juice. We love playing at home. We've got a great field, made a lot of improvements to it and we have a new 'Lions Cage' in center field. It's a student section for us, and it's just turning into a really good atmosphere.
"We're hoping that we can continue playing well so people can keep showing up."
With games like the two on Saturday, any fan who likes to see good pitching will be turning out for sure.
MSSU (11-5) topped Rockhurst University (3-8) in the first of the twinbill and then beat Southwest Baptist (5-11) in the nightcap. The pitching staff only surrendered four runs on the day, and Kara Amos pitched a complete game against SBU.
"They (pitchers) did what they're capable of doing," Blackney said. "Avery (Tallman) did a great job and then Bailey (Lacy) came in and slammed the door shut. And then Kara, that was Kara Amos right there with her offspeed and hitting spots and keeping the other team off balance. It was really awesome to see."
MSSU 10, Rockhurst 2
The game started with the Lions putting up a five-spot in the first inning and tallying five more in the fourth. They finished the game with a run-rule in the fifth inning.
The only run that starter Tallman surrendered came in the fourth inning when the Hawks' Gwen Bostick drove in Jayla Pierce with a single into right field.
Tallman finished with four innings of work, one run on two hits and struck out two batters while walking three. The win makes the sophomore 9-1 on the season.
Offensively, Southern was led by Abby DeSanto and Ashlynn Williams. Both hitters were 2-for-3 on the day. DeSanto drove in five runs and three of them came on a three-run home run in the fourth inning. Williams drove in a pair. DeSanto, third baseman for the Lions, added a double and two RBIs in the first inning. Williams had a single in the first and fourth innings.
Lacy finished the game by throwing the fifth and final inning. She allowed two walks and a hit, which gave up one run, but ultimately finished the run-rule victory.
MSSU 4, SBU 2
Tied at 2 apiece in the home half of the fourth, coach Blackney looked to her bench. She called upon a player who already answered a pinch-hit opportunity earlier this year.
Freshman Katie Gray dug into the batter's box to pinch hit for Emily Perry. Gray turned a Shalie Wooden delivery into left-center field for a double and drove in two runs to put the Lions ahead for good.
"That's the second time she's had a huge pinch hit for us," Blackney said. "Down in Arkansas, she had a pinch-hit home run and then she comes in and hits a pinch-hit double. I think being a pinch hitter is the hardest thing to do in our sport. ... She stepped up big time in that scenario."
Blackney added that the depth MSSU has on its bench is very beneficial for them. She noted that, other than Gray, freshmen Peyton Hawkins and Carsen Tinkler are other reliable bench bats.
The Bearcats' starter, Wooden, had limited the Lions through the first three innings but picked up the loss after that 3-run fourth inning. Wooden went 3 1/3 innings, allowed five hits, four runs and walked three batters while hitting one.
"They (SBU) did a really good job of changing speeds," Blackney said. "Their starter threw three speeds against us."
MSSU's Amos went the distance by striking out five batters and surrendering two runs on three hits and four walks.
This makes four-consecutive wins for the Lions. They have another double-header on Sunday. Truman State will battle with Southern in a pair of games beginning at 3 p.m. at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex. MSSU will wrap up the Classic with a Monday game against Missouri S&T at noon.
"Just coming together and figuring each other out," Blackney said of the team's recent play. "Our pitching and defense is doing what it's supposed to do. Our offense will come around."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.