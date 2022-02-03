Entering the season last year, the Missouri Southern softball team was picked to finish just 11th in the MIAA preseason coaches poll.
How did the Lions respond, you might ask?
MSSU played well beyond outside expectations by placing third with a 30-15-1, 19-6-1 MIAA record last spring.
And as the 2022 spring campaign is now right around the corner, MSSU was picked to finish fourth in this year’s preseason polls. Defending conference champion Central Oklahoma was picked to finish first, while Central Missouri and Rogers State round out the top three teams.
“Preseason polls really don’t mean anything,” MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said with a laugh. “It’s nice. It seems like we are getting a little bit of respect, but we’ve got to go out and earn it and hopefully finish better than fourth.”
The Lions are slated to open the season at the Edmond Regional Festival from Feb. 11-13, playing all six games of the tournament at Oklahoma City’s Christian Tom Health Field.
MSSU returns an experienced roster with 13 of its 18 players back.
“I’m super excited to get going again and see how much this team can grow this season,” Blackney said. “We had a really good fall. We are healthy right now. I’m looking forward to taking the field with them just to see where this team’s at.”
Junior Josie Tofpi headlines the Lions’ returnees. The shortstop was a first-team all-MIAA performer last season after collecting team-highs in batting average (.386), runs scored (36), hits (56), doubles (13), total bases (82) and slugging percentage (.566).
As Blackney put it, “She’s what we want our Lion softball players to be like.”
Following an impressive freshman season, Kara Amos is back after being recognized as a second-team all-MIAA honoree. Amos will settle in as a utility-pitcher for the Lions.
Junior utility player Ashlynn Williams is also returning and earned second-team all-MIAA recognition last spring, while junior utility option Leighton Withers hit the game-winning double to send MSSU to the quarterfinals of the MIAA tournament and was an all-MIAA selection.
"I think Ashlynn is going to have a really good year," Blackney said. "I think Leighton will continue to have really clutch hits for us."
Roaming the corner outfield spots will be sophomores Yazmin Vargas and Adrianna Young as the duo formed one of the nation's best stolen base tandems last season.
Blackney said she's excited about watching these two sophomores wreak havoc on the base paths for years to come.
Junior pitcher Bailey Lacy is expected to see an increased role in the circle for the Lions after finishing with a 10-3 record and a 3.34 ERA in 88 innings. Amos is expected to see significant time in the circle.
Blackney noted Vargas will step in and log innings this spring as well.
“We are super excited about Bailey and Kara both,” Blackney said. “They continued to get better every single day last year. Cody (Barham) is one of the best pitching coaches in the country. I think they are a really good 1-2 combo."
Seniors Tori Frazier and Kristen Wade were described as “program-type kids” who provide leadership. Sidnie Hurst, Izzy Medrano and Kayla Arzate round out the Lions’ large junior class expected to make an impact.
Hurst is the healthiest since has been since the beginning of her freshman season, Blackney said. The coach has high hopes for the fourth-year junior.
Blackney said Abby DeSanto (power-hitting infielder) and Avery Tallman (pitcher), both freshman, are a pair of newcomers to keep an eye on in 2022. Courtney Williams (infielder), Kate Thurman (outfield) and Jennelle Lundien (utility) make up the remaining freshmen.
“This is probably the deepest team we’ve had since I have been here,” Blackney said. “I’m super excited to see the competition in practice carry over to games.”
MSSU’s first game will be against Midwestern State at noon Feb. 11. The Lions follow that up with doubleheaders against Southwestern Oklahoma State, Cameron, Southern Nazarene and No. 15 Oklahoma Christian next Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
“I think we are just looking to build on last year,” Blackney said. “It’s our job every year, every day to make the program one step better than the day and the year before. We just want to continue to improve, continue to get better because we want to represent our university with class.”
