Missouri Southern's softball team makes its home debut this weekend in its Teri Mathis-Zenner Tournament on campus at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
The Lions face Missouri Western in a single game today at noon before playing doubleheaders against Northern State at 2 p.m. Saturday and Missouri S&T at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Missouri Southern, coached by Hallie Blackney, is off to a 6-5 start this weekend. They went 1-2 in last week's rain-abbreviated 5-State Classic in Emporia, losing to Concordia-St. Paul 4-0, beating Minnesota State-Mankato 5-4 and losing to Minnesota-Duluth 2-0.
Makaila Leonhart has led the Lion offense with her .444 average (16-of-36). She also leads the club with 14 runs scored and two home runs, and her nine runs batted in shares the top spot with Haleigh Scott and Erika Lutgen.
Emily Harris is batting .407 with three doubles, and a quartet is batting above .300 — Josie Tofpi .355, Scott .333, Elizabeth Windsor .325 and Kristen Wade .310. Tofpi, Scott and Windsor also have three doubles, Windsor has two triples and Tofpi has stolen six bases, one more than Scott.
The Lions have outscored their opponents 68-60 and are hitting .315 as a team to the opponents' .252.
In the circle Abby Atkin is 3-2 with a 3.31 earned run average, and Mikaela Cox is 2-2 with a 3.94 ERA.
The Lion staff has a 4.67 ERA and has struck out 27 batters while walking 40. The opposition's numbers: 4.14 ERA, 39 strikeouts and 31 walks.
TERI MATHIS-ZENNER
Teri Mathis pitched for Missouri Southern from 1996-99, compiling a 7-7 record with a 1.38 earned run average. She was named to the MIAA's academic honor roll.
After graduating with a degree in psychology, she went for her master's degree at the University of Kansas.
She was employed as a mental health social worker in the Kansas City area, and on Aug. 17, 2004 — one day before her 27th birthday — she was stabbed to death while making a home visit with a 17-year-old client in Overland Park, Kansas. She stopped by the house to make sure the client was taking his medication.
Because of her death and after her family's constant work led by her husband Matt, Kansas Senate Bill 25 was signed on April 8, 2010, requiring social workers to complete six hours of safety training as part of education courses.
Teri Mathis-Zenner Memorial Tournament
At Missouri Southern
Pat Lipira Softball Complex
Today's Games
Noon—Missouri Western (3-7) vs. Missouri Southern (6-5). 2 p.m.—Missouri S&T (3-5) vs. Northern State (8-0), DH.
Saturday's Games
10 a.m.—Missouri S&T vs. Missouri Western (DH). 2 p.m.—Northern State vs. Missouri Southern (DH).
Sunday's Games
9 a.m.—Missouri Western vs. Northern State (DH). 1 p.m.—Missouri S&T vs. Missouri Southern (DH).
