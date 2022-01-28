KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A year after being picked 11th in the MIAA preseason coaches polls, the Missouri Southern softball team earned some more respect this time around.
The Lions, who were 30-15-1 (19-6-1 MIAA) last season, were picked to finish fourth in this year's preseason polls released by the league on Friday afternoon.
MSSU finished third in the MIAA last season with head coach Hallie Blackney being named MIAA Coach of the Year, while eight Lions received All-MIAA honors.
This season, the Lions return 13 players headlined by Josie Tofpi. The junior was a first-team All-MIAA and D2CCA All-Central Region selection last season after starting in all 46 games at shortstop.
Central Oklahoma was picked to repeat as the regular season champions after claiming the title the last two years and went to the Central Region Tournament.
Central Missouri was picked to finish second after winning the MIAA tournament and advancing to the Central Region Tournament. Rogers State was picked third and returns the MIAA Pitcher of the Year Andrea Morales.
Missouri Western, under the guidance of first-year coach Joe Yegge who replaces the winningest coach in MIAA history Jen Bagley Trotter, was picked fifth. Washburn follows to close out the top six.
Led by new head coach Jenny Fuller, Pittsburg State was picked to finish 10th. The Gorillas went 15-29 (9-17 MIAA) last year.
MSSU opens the season at the Edmond Regional Festival from Feb. 11-13. The Lions will be playing all six games of the tournament in Oklahoma City at Oklahoma Christian's Tom Health Field.
