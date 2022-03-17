Hallie Blackney knew she needed to get the message across to her players.
Riding high fresh off of a breakout season a year prior, the Missouri Southern softball team was served a slice of humble pie when it was limited to two hits in a 1-0 shutout loss to Maryville in the first game of the Teri Mathis-Zenner Memorial Tournament on Feb. 27 at Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
The loss dropped the Lions record to 5-7.
“When we played Maryville, we underperformed to be honest with you,” said Blackney, who was the MIAA Coach of the Year last season. “That was our wake-up call.”
Blackney told her players they needed to stop focusing on the past and start playing in the present.
And since that day, MSSU has never looked in the rearview mirror. Entering this weekend’s action, the Lions have claimed nine of their last 10 games en route to a 14-8 overall record and 3-1 start to the MIAA schedule.
“It gave us some confidence and helped us understand who we were,” Blackney said. “Having players be in sync with us and playing in their normal roles has helped. Even though we had so many returners, we were a different team. We are who the ‘22 Lions softball team is. I think we’ve kind of found our groove and now we are doing what we have to do in order to succeed.”
A vital part of the team’s success has come from the play of pitcher/utility player Kara Amos. The sophomore has seen her batting average climb over 50 points to a team-high .403 on the season.
Amos, a second-team all-league player last season, leads the team with 27 hits and 11 doubles while driving in 17 runs. She compiled a 6-4 record with a 3.25 ERA over 69 innings of work.
“She’s gritty,” Blackney said. “Always striving to get better. Every day, she’s going to be the same and steady Kara. Obviously, she’s a phenomenal hitter. But the thing that’s so impressive about Kara is she’s going to be consistent (on both sides of the ball). In her freshman year, she did the same thing and now in her sophomore year, she’s young obviously. But she doesn’t play like she is a young one. She’s very mature, she’s got a good head on her shoulders.”
Left fielder Yazmin Vargas and catcher Ashlynn Williams are both hitting nearly .400.
Vargas is what one could describe as an offensive spark plug. She hits second for the Lions and has swiped 12 bases in 16 attempts.
Williams, the team’s cleanup hitter, has been a reliable source for run production. She's produced a team-high 23 RBI.
“Yazmin and Ashlynn worked very hard in the offseason to eliminate some of our weaknesses,” Blackney said. “With Yaz, we didn’t have much luck with the soft slap being in the repertoire. We do now and she’s worked hard with that. She’s extremely fast and she can bunt (for base-hits). She has kind of reinvented herself. I think that’s an important thing when one year you have a breakout year, that next year to be successful, you have to reinvent yourself. She’s done that.
“Ashlynn has been much more consistent with her swing. She understands what (her swing) feels like when it’s on. They both have worked hard on their craft individually. It’s paying off for them.”
And then there’s junior pitcher Bailey Lacy. She sports a 6-3 record with a minuscule 1.90 ERA in 51 innings of work.
“Bailey had a good year last year and we had to reinvent her, too,” Blackney said. “She’s added a changeup to her arsenal. The rise ball was really jumping against (Lincoln) and has been working for her. She works hard every single day with Cody (Barham). (Wednesday) in practice, some of our pitchers were throwing a new pitch and we’re always trying to get better, always trying to get that new edge.”
MSSU will be busy this weekend and Monday. The Lions play four games in the Fairfield Classic at Maryville, starting with Concordia - St. Paul and Winona State at 2 p.m. and 4 on Saturday, respectively.
Then on Sunday, MSSU plays both those teams again — Concordia at 9 a.m. and Winona at 1.
“The next six games are going to be extremely tough,” Blackney said. “They are very important for our regional rankings. Concordia is off to a phenomenal start. They are always going to have really good pitching and hitting is going to be there, too. Bob (Bartel) is going to have his team ready to go. He’s a really good coach. Winona, the same thing with Greg Jones. They always have an ace in the circle. We’ll have to get through their ace in order to beat them.”
The Lions return home to face No. 21 Minnesota State - Mankato on Monday, barring weather.
“Hopefully, we have Mankato coming here on Monday,” Blackney said. “That’s a Super Regional team, if not a World Series team. Mackenzie Ward has a phenomenal changeup and we have to play our game in order to be in these games. I think we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.