EDMOND, Okla. — Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Missouri Southern-Rogers State MIAA quarterfinal game has been pushed back to 4 p.m. Thursday at Gerry Pinkston Stadium in Edmond, Okla.
The sixth-seeded Lions were originally slated to play the third-seeded Hillcats on Wednesday with the same start.
Tickets for the event can be purchased in person. Prices are $33 for the all-tournament pass or $10 a game for adults and students.
For online, tickets can be bought by going to themiaa.hometownticketing.com. When going to the link for the all-tournament passes, fans will need to click on Have a passcode? Then enter in the password SoftballMSSU2022 to access the tickets and enter in the quantity you want.
Each team is allotted a total of 75 all-tournament passes to be pre-purchased before the tournament. The number of unsold passes will contribute to the number of per game passes available on a per game basis.
MSSU enters MIAA tourney action with a 26-23 overall record, including going 14-12 in the league. Ranked sixth in the country, RSU is coming off a 43-9 regular season and posted a 20-6 mark in the MIAA.
The Hillcats ousted the Lions from the league playoffs last season in a 2-1 pitcher’s duel. RSU won the season series with a doubleheader sweep by scores of 1-0 and 6-3 over MSSU on March 26.
