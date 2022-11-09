Missouri Southern softball coach Hallie Blackney announced the signing of five recruits to start the 2023 signing period on Wednesday.
Those players included Reese Davis, Hannah Duin, Kiera Pickens, Lily Rand and Madelyn Rolfs.
Davis prepped at Richland High School, where she was coached by Stephanie Graham and was a teammate of current Lion, Abby DeSanto. While a Royal, Davis hit .380 with 85 hits and had 47 RBI.
Duin prepped at Broken Arrow High School and was at Neosho County Community College. As a Panther, she was named a first-team All-KJCCC catcher and All-Region VI second teamer for the 2022 season after hitting .374 with 55 hits, 27 runs scored, 15 doubles, six home runs, 45 RBI, 31 walks and had a .612 slugging percentage.
Pickens prepped at Beebe High School, where she was coached by Sara Flenor. While a Badger, she was a twice named All-Conference, All-State and was named to the All-State Tournament team twice.
For her career, she hit .516 with 12 home runs, 31 RBI, 22 runs scored, 20 walks to go with a .664 on base percentage and a 1.203 slugging percentage.
Rand prepped at Waukee High School where she was coached by Andy Pals. While a warrior she was a first-team All-Conference and second-team All-State selection as a junior. She helped the team to being a state qualifier in the 2022 season as well. For her career she hit .377 while pitching 134 innings in the circle with 125 strikeouts.
Rolfs prepped at Garden Plain High School, where she was coached by Chuck Schrader. While a Owl she was a three sport athlete competing in softball, volleyball or coach Gina Clark and basketball for coach Kody Kasselman. On the softball field she stole 25 or more bases in the 2021 and 2022 season while earning All-League honors in 2022 and helped her team to qualify for State.
