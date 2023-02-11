The Missouri Southern softball team picked up a 4-0 win over Southern Nazarene University in Game 1 of its doubleheader in the Alvy Early Memorial Classic on Saturday at Harding University in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Game 2 had a much different pace as the Lions (5-2) squared off with host Harding (5-2). The Bison took down the Lions in extra innings, 8-7.
There was no scoring in bonus play until the 10th inning when Harding dug in to the batter's box with a runner starting on second base.
A Jordan Cabana ground out to MSSU pitcher Avery Tallman moved Riley Price up to third base. The next batter, Tedi Nunn, reached on a fielder's choice putting runner's on the corners with only one out. Macy Smith singled on a 3-1 pitch to put the Bison ahead for good.
Tallman was able to get the next two batters to fly out.
Price came back out for her second inning of work and retired the Lions in order to secure the win. She only surrendered one hit in the eighth and struck out one batter. Harding's starter, Maegan Pistokache, threw eight innings while allowing five runs — three earned — on 10 hits. She only struck out two batters, hit another and was charged with a wild pitch.
Kara Amos started for MSSU but only threw 15 pitches in 1 1/3 innings of work and allowed one run. Natalie Bates and Bailey Lacy recorded the next 13 outs for the Lions but surrendered six earned runs in the process.
Tallman slammed the door going four innings, giving up four hits and one unearned run to give the offense a chance, which did allow the comeback to tie the game and force extras. But Southern couldn't scratch across one more run.
Backstop, Ashlynn Williams, led the offense with three hits in five at-bats and drove in two runs and crossed the plate twice herself. Junior outfielder Yazmin Vargas added two hits and one run. Leighton Withers also drove in two runs with her lone hit coming by way of a homer in the 7th inning.
The Lions tied it up right after that when Williams went back-to-back with Withers on long balls. Williams hit two home runs in the game as she drove one out in the third to get the Lions one run closer at 4-2.
MSSU led 2-0 after inning No. 1. The lead stayed with the Lions after two innings at 3-1. A sixth-inning spark saw Harding jump ahead 7-4.
Southern is back in action on Sunday at 11 a.m. against Southeastern Oklahoma. Immediately following that game, next up is the University of Illinois-Springfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.