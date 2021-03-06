EMPORIA, Kan. — Missouri Southern defeated Quincy 10-5 but lost to Concordia-St. Paul 5-4 on Saturday in softball action during the Emporia State 5-State Classic.
The Lions snapped a 3-3 tie against Quincy with seven runs in the bottom of the third inning. The Lions rapped six runs in the inning, including a two-run double by Grace Parrott, two-run single by Sidnie Hurst, two-run single by Josie Tofpi and run-scoring single by Ashlynn Williams.
Kara Amos' two-run single capped a three-run first inning for the Lions, but Quincy tied the game in the top of the third.
Amos (3-1) also was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs (one earned) and seven hits in four innings. Abby Atkin allowed a run during the final three innings to earn the save.
Amos and leadoff batter Yazmin Vargas each collected three hits to account for half of Missouri Southern's hits. Tofpi finished with two hits and three RBI, and Parrott had two hits and two RBI.
Courtney Kernich and Kari Sarhage had three hits apiece for Quincy (3-6), and Chelsea Hooker had a two-run double.
The Lions took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning against Concordia-St. Paul. But consecutive one-out singles by Taylor Griffin, Meagan Bliese and Clara Heislen produced the tying run, and Kris McIntyre lofted a sacrifice fly to center field to score the winning run.
Missouri Southern had only four hits, including solo home runs by Williams in the second and sixth innings. In between, a throwing error with the bases loaded gave the Lions two runs in the fourth inning.
MSSU starter Bailey Lacy yielded two runs — including a leadoff homer by Heislen — without retiring a batter in the first inning. Abbey Gann (0-1) entered and pitched the rest of the game, fanning three and walking none while giving up six hits.
Heislen had three hits and two RBI for Concordia-St. Paul (3-4).
The Lions (5-3) have two more games in the classic today, facing Minnesota State-Mankato at 9:30 a.m. and Illinois-Springfield at 2:30 p.m.
