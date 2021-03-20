ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Missouri Southern’s softball team defeated Bemidji State and lost to Minnesota State-Mankato 4-0 during Saturday’s action in the Hy-Vee Classic hosted by Missouri Western.
Lynnlee Parrott and Josie Tofpi each went 3-for-4 for the Lions against Bemidji State (2-9). Parrott drove in four runs with a run-scoring triple in the fourth inning, RBI double in the fifth and two-run single in the sixth. Tofpi had run-scoring singles in the first and sixth.
Ashlynn Williams contributed two hits and two RBI for the Lions.
Abby Atkin was the winning pitcher, striking out two in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Minnesota State-Mankato (9-2) blanked the Lions on one hit in the second game, and the Mavericks scored all their runs in the first inning.
Kara Amost pitched six innings in relief for the Lions, striking out thjree.
Missouri Southern (7-7) plays two more games today in the classic, facing Upper Iowa at 10 a.m. and No. 14 Winona State at noon.
