TOPEKA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern softball team split a doubleheader with Washburn in its MIAA opener on Friday at the WU softball complex, claiming an 8-5 extra-inning win in the first game and falling 9-3 in the second.
Southern moved to 11-7 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. The Lions are back in action today in a doubleheader against MIAA foe Emporia State, with the first game starting at noon in Emporia, Kan.
MSSU 8, WU 5
Lynnlee Parrot drove in two runs on a double and then scored on a Washburn fielding error to help the Lions take a three-run lead in the top of the eighth inning.
Starting pitcher Abby Atkin (7-2) went on to cap a complete-game performance by shutting down the Ichabods in the bottom half of the eighth to clinch the Southern triumph.
Atkin surrendered four earned runs on 10 hits while striking out four batters in the win.
Washburn jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the game before Southern tallied two runs in the third and one run in the fourth to tie the game.
After Washburn jumped out to a 5-3 lead in the fourth, Kristen Wade belted an RBI triple and Elizabeth Windsor and RBI single to tie the game up at 5 in the top of the fifth. The game went to an extra frame after the teams remained knotted up at the end of the seventh.
MSSU recorded 11 hits with one triple, four doubles and six singles. Josie Topfi led the way in a 3 for 4 showing with one double, while Makaila Leonhart and Haleigh Scott tallied two hits apiece.
Brianna Fuchs led the Washburn bats, going 2 for 4 with one double and two RBI.
WU 9, MSSU 3
The Ichabods plated six runs on six hits in the bottom of the third in their eventual six-run win over MSSU, forcing the twinbill split.
Southern took a brief lead in the top of the third when Leonhart and Scott logged RBI at-bats, Leonhart on a sacrifice fly and Scott on a double, to put the visitors up 3-2.
The Lions were held scoreless in the final four frames as Washburn reliever Hamm limited them to just two hits while striking out a pair.
Southern starting pitcher Mikaela Cox (3-3) received the loss after surrendering five earned runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Scott led MSSU at the plate with two hits in three plate appearances. The Lions finished with four hits as a team.
Eight different Ichabods tallied at least one hit as Washburn totaled 12 hits for the game. Henry led the way with three hits and scored twice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.