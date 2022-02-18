OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Missouri Southern softball team split its games Saturday in the Edmond Regional Festival losing to Arkansas Tech 9-1 and beating Southeastern Oklahoma 8-7 at Piedmont High School.
The Lions (3-4) and Arkansas Tech were scoreless heading into the fourth inning before the Golden Suns scored four runs in the top half of the inning with the Lions scoring in the bottom half.
Arkansas Tech added runs in the fifth and seventh inning for the eight-run win.
Kayla Arzate and Yazmin Vargas picked up hits for the Lions while Adrianna Young was credited with an RBI. Avery Tallman pitched three innings of relief striking out three Golden Suns and issued out no walks.
In game two, Southern got three runs in the first inning as a Leighton Withers double scored Vargas and a Ashlynn Williams single scoring Withers and Kara Amos.
Southeastern Oklahoma responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to make it 3-2.
The Lions scored three runs again this time in the second inning as Sidnie Hurst scored on a passed ball, a Withers double scored Vargas and moved Amos to third before she scored on a Williams sacrifice fly making it 6-2.
Southeastern responded with a run in the second and after shutting the Lions out in the third inning scored three to tie it up at 6. Both teams were held scoreless in the fourth and fifth inning before the Lions scored two in the sixth as an Amos double scored Hurst and Arzate to make it 8-6.
The Savage Storm got one run in the bottom half of the sixth before the Lions shut the door and held on.
Game two totals saw Kara Amos go 3-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored while pitching 6 2/3 innings of relief to pick up her first win of the season.
Ashlynn Williams led the team with three RBIs and Leighton Withers went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and scored run and Sidnie Hurst went 3 for 3 with two runs scored as well.
The Lions will play against Harding, who is receiving votes in the NFCA poll at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. MSSU then plays Lubbock Christian at 3:00 p.m. approximately with both games being played at the Broncho Softball Field at Central Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.