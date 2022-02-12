OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Missouri Southern softball team closed day two of the Edmond Regional Festive with losses to Southwestern Oklahoma State and Cameron on Saturday.
The Lions fell by scores of 9-7 and 9-4 to Southwestern and Cameron, respectively.
The Lions (1-2) scored three runs in the top half of the first inning against the Bulldogs (1-3) as Leighton Withers hit her first home run of the season scoring Abby DeSanto and Josie Tofpi. SWOSU responded in the bottom half of the inning with seven runs.
Southern went to work in the fourth inning scoring two runs making it 7-5 following a Sidnie Hurst single scoring Withers and Ashlynn Williams scoring later on in the inning. The Bulldogs responded with a run in the bottom half to make it 8-5 after the fourth inning.
Topfi began the fifth inning off with a triple before a DeSanto double to right field scored her. Grace Parrott drew a walk to load the bases with two outs later on in the inning before SWOSU got out of the jam.
Kara Amos struck out two of the three Bulldogs that came up to bat in the bottom half of the inning to keep the game close.
Yazmin Vargas pitch hit and doubled down the left field line before Amos tripled her home to make it 8-7. The Bulldogs would get three outs with Jennelle Lundien who pitch ran for Amos at third before scoring an insurance run (9-7) in the bottom half of the sixth inning to seal the game.
Withers finished the game with three RBIs scoring twice, DeSanto went 2 for 4 in the game scoring a run and picking up an RBI, Hurst picked up an RBI and Amos had an RBI while striking out ten Bulldogs in relief.
In game two, the Lions faced off with Cameron (9-0) with the Aggies scoring three runs in the top half of the first inning. Sidnie Hurst drew a walk to begin the bottom half of the inning scoring off a Kara Amos double to left center before scoring herself off a Abby DeSanto triple down the right field line.
Leighton Withers tied it up with a single to score DeSanto and the Lions took a 4-3 lead into the second inning.
Cameron scored four runs in the fourth inning before adding a run in the sixth and seven innings for a 9-4 win. For the game Amos, DeSanto and Withers had an RBI while Hurst finished with a hit, drew a walk and stole a base hitting in the leadoff spot.
The Lions will close out the weekend with Southern Nazarene at 10:30 am and No. 15 Oklahoma Christian at 12:45 p.m. approximately to finish play in the Edmond Regional Festival.
