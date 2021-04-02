KEARNEY, Neb. — Missouri Southern swept Nebraska-Kearney 5-4 and 6-1 in an MIAA softball doubleheader at Patriot Park.
The Lions (14-10, 5-3 MIAA) stretched their winning streak to six games and have another conference twinbill at noon Saturday at Fort Hays State.
Abby Atkin (7-4) came within an out of a complete game in the first game, allowing five hits and a run while striking out four batters and walking three.
Leighton Withers got the first run on the board for the Lions with a delayed steal in the second inning. The Lopers (10-16, 1-9) tied the game in the third before the Lions scored four runs in the fifth.
The go-ahead run in the fifth scored on an error, and a two-run single by Makaila Leonhart and run-scoring single by Josie Tofpi widened the lead to 5-1.
Leonhart finished 3-for-3 with two runs batted in, and Adrianna Young went 2-for-2 with a run scored.
Bailey Lacy (3-1) pitched a complete game for the Lions in the nightcap, allowing four hits and striking out eight while walking only one.
The Lions broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning when Leonhart reached on an outfield error and Tofpi walked to begin the inning. Then with two outs, Kara Amos singled to score Leonhart, and Topfi came home when the pitcher dropped Grace Parrott's popup.
Leonhart belted a two-run homer, her second of the season, to give the Lions a 5-1 lead in the fourth, and Tofpi scored on an error in the seventh for the final run.
Leonhart went 1 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI. Tofpi and Amos each had two hits, and Tofpi scored twice.
