LIBERTY, Mo. — Missouri Southern stretched its winning streak to four games by sweeping William Jewell 5-0 and 9-3 on Tuesday afternoon in nonconference softball action at Cardinal Field.
Abby Atkin (6-4) pitched six shutout innings in the opener, allowing three hits while striking out four batters and walking one.
Josie Tofpi belted a two-run home run to highlight the Lions' four-run fifth inning.
Pinch hitter Lynnlee Parrott walked on a 3-2 pitch to start the inning, and pinch runner Adrianna Lee stole second base and advanced to third on a single to center by pinch hitter Izzy Medrano. With one out, Makaila Leonhart singled to score Lee and Medrano. Tofpi followed with her homer to left-center field, her second of the season, to make it 4-0.
Missouri Southern added a run in the sixth when Young singled and eventually scored on a throwing error.
Tofpi's two hits led the Lions' seven-hit attack.
Missouri Southern rapped 11 hits in the nightcap, led by Leonhart's 4-for-4 effort with three singles, a double and three runs scored. Leighton Withers collected two hits and two runs batted in, and Kara Amos and Grace Parrott also drove in two runs.
Tori Farr's two-run single capped William Jewell's three-run first inning, but the Lions tied the game in the third on an RBI single by Withers and two-run single by Amos.
The Lions broke the tie with five runs in the fifth inning.
Singles by Lynnlee Parrott and Leonhart and a four-pitch walk to Tofpi loaded the bases with nobody out. Withers' sacrifice fly to right field plated Parrott with the go-ahead run and advanced the other two runners. With two outs, Young singled to left to score Leonhart for a two-run lead.
Tofpi scored on a wild pitch before Ashlynn Williams walked, and Grace Parrott doubled down the left-field line to make it 8-3.
Tofpi's single to center field scored the Lions' final run in the sixth inning.
The Lions continue their road swing this weekend with MIAA doubleheaders at Nebraska-Kearney at 2 p.m. Friday and Fort Hays State at noon Saturday.
