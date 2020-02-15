BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Missouri Southern softball team picked up two wins at the Alvy Early Memorial Softball Classic on Saturday.
The Lions beat tourney host Arkansas-Monticello 17-11 in nine innings at the Tigers Athletic Complex and then edged Harding 3-2 at Memorial Park.
In the win over Harding, the Lions scored all three runs in the second inning. Kristen Wade scored on an error before Elizabeth Windsor recorded a two-run double to left-center.
Harding’s Hannah Garrett hit a two-run double in the fourth to complete the scoring.
The Lady Bisons stranded the bases loaded in the sixth and seventh innings, as the Lions were able to maneuver out of trouble.
Mikaela Cox started in the circle for Southern and allowed two runs on three hits in 3 2/3 innings. Abby Atkin (2-0) earned the win after tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. Atkin surrendered two hits.
Five different players had one hit apiece for Southern — Windsor, Wade, Erika Lutgen, Emily Harris and Emilee Meyer.
No other information was available on the MSSU-Arkansas-Monticello game.
In today’s action, Southern (3-3) plays Henderson State at 2 and Quincy at 4.
