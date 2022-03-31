The Missouri Southern softball team is back home this weekend as it hosts a pair of twinbills against Nebraska-Kearney on Friday and Fort Hays State on Saturday at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
Southern opens with UNK at 3 p.m. and approximately 5, serving as the team's Pink Game.
The Lions will face off with FHSU at 1 and approximately 3 to close the weekend.
MSSU (16-15), positioned seventh in the MIAA standings with a 4-4 mark, is led by Yazmin Vargas with a .367 batting average with 33 hits, 29 runs scored and 14 stolen bases so far.
Ashlynn Williams is hitting .360 with 32 hits, seven doubles, four triples and three home runs while having a team-high 30 RBI. Josie Tofpi is hitting .354 with five triples and two home runs while having 18 RBI.
Kara Amos is batting .344 with 31 hits, 13 of which have been doubles to lead the team. Leigthon Withers rounds out those with a .300 average holding a .337 clip.
Bailey Lacy has a 2.89 ERA in 19 appearances with 80 innings of work while striking out a team-high 69. In 86 1/3 innings, Kara Amos has a 3.08 ERA with 57 strikeouts and limits opposing batters to a .262 average.
UNK (16-12, 6-0 MIAA) was picked to finish 12th in the MIAA coaches preseason poll and has been the surprise of the early portion of MIAA play. The Lopers are coming into the matchup on an 11-game winning streak having last lost on March 5 against Evangel in the Drury Softball Classic.
Leading the charge is Carlee Liesch with a .407 batting average with 35 hits, while Sydney Thomason is hitting .371 with 36 hits along with four home runs and a team-high 27 RBI. Hailey Schaneman has a .347 batting average with 25 hits, four home runs and 20 RBI.
Kelsey Goodban should figure to get a start and this season is 8-4 with a 2.45 ERA in 65 2/3 innings with 74 strikeouts and limits opposing batters to a .239 average. Madison Rosenthal should also get a start as well and is 3-5 with a 4.58 ERA in 16 games.
FHSU (14-17-1, 0-4 MIAA) was picked to finish eighth in the MIAA coaches preseason poll and is coming off the programs first tie in its last game against Northwestern Oklahoma.
The Tigers are led by Sarah Tiffany with a .367 batting average with 29 hits, seven being doubles. Loren Beggs is hitting .326 with 28 hits and 17 runs scored while picking up 17 RBI. Lindsey Kelly is hitting .321 with 25 hits, scoring 18 runs and has swiped 14 bases this season.
Savanah Egger is 5-7 with a 2.86 ERA in 20 appearances with 15 being starts and has 10 complete games for 93 innings where she has struck out 89 batters. Morgan Schmidt is 4-3 with a 6.06 ERA in 15 appearances.
