After a one-day delay because of cold temperatures, Missouri Southern starts play today in the Alvy Early Memorial Classic in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The Lions (1-3) play Arkansas-Monticello today at noon and Harding at 4 p.m. Two games on Sunday match the Lions against Henderson State at 2 p.m. and Quincy at 4.
It will be the Lions' first game ever against Harding and Quincy. A total of 20 Division II teams in the region are in the classic.
Last weekend in the Edmond Regional Festival, the Lions won their season opener 14-0 over East Central in five innings, then lost to Southeastern Oklahoma State 5-1, No. 15 Cameron 5-4 and Oklahoma Christian 20-3.
Abby Atkin pitched the shutout against East Central and also appeared in two of the final three games. She has a 0.90 earned run average after allowing eight hits and one earned run in 10 innings. She struck out four batters and walked none.
Haleigh Scott went 6-of-10 over the weekend for the Lions with three doubles and five runs batted in.
Emily Harris also batted .600 with two doubles and two RBI. Makaila Leonhart batted .538 (7-for-13) with six runs scored, a triple, a home run and two RBI, and Josie Tofpi hit .500 (5-for-10) with two doubles and two RBI.
