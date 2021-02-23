Missouri Southern's softball season hasn't started, but there's already a schedule change.
Because of an unfavorable forecast later in the week, the Lions' annual Teri Mathis Zenner Memorial Tournament has been moved up a day to Thursday. All games will be played at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
Northern State (S.D.) and Missouri S&T will start the three-day tournament with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Lions and MIssouri Western join the competition on Friday.
The Griffons play Missouri S&T in a doubleheader at 10 a.m., and the Lions face Northern State for two games beginning at 2 p.m.
Saturday's pair of twinbills match Missouri Western vs. Northern State at 1 and Missouri Southern vs. Missouri S&T at 1.
This will be the first action of the season for the Lions, Griffons and Miners.
Northern State went 3-1 last weekend at the Minot Dome. Wolves first baseman Makenzie Merritt was named Northern Sun Conference player of the week after batting .455 (5-of-11) with three home runs, a triple and six runs batted in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.