Morgan Nash and Janelle Brehm registered monster double-doubles to lead Missouri Southern past Central Oklahoma 3-2 Tuesday night in an MIAA volleyball thriller at Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium.
Twice the Lions erased one-set deficits before winning 21-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13. The Lions played a five-set match for the eighth time this season, going 4-4 in those matches.
Missouri Southern (13-12, 6-9 MIAA) also ended a 14-match losing streak against the Bronchos (16-9, 8-7). The Lions’ most recent victory over UCO came on Sept. 11, 2009, in Edmond.
The fifth set included seven ties and four lead changes.
The Bronchos held a 13-12 lead before the Lions’ Brehm tied the match with a kill, Nash followed with a kill to snap the tie and a combo block by Alicia Pickett and Nash produced the match-winning point.
Nash, a junior from Tucson, Arizona, filled her statistics line with 19 kills, 17 digs, eight assists, two aces and two blocks.
Brehm, junior from Morris, Illinois, contributed 18 kills and 14 digs, and Shaylon Sharp and Pickett added 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Sharp had four kills in the fifth set, and Nash and Brehm each had two.
Pickett also had a team-high six blocks — three solo and three assisted — and served two aces.
Setter Makenzie Fa’amausili-Cacoulidis handed our 49 assists, and Brooklyn McCain matched Nash’s 17 digs.
Courtney Lane and Lauren Jenkins had 16 and 15 kills, respectively, for the Bronchos.
Erika Scholl and Amanda Desch each had 27 assists, and Dominique Lipair had 39 digs.
The Lions have another home match at 6 p.m. Friday against Missouri Western.
