After a tough five-set loss to No. 5 Washburn on Friday night, Missouri Southern's volleyball team made a nice recovery and swept Emporia State 3-0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-18) on Saturday afternoon inside Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium.
The Lions (9-9, 2-6 MIAA) ended a long dryspell by beating the Lady Hornets (5-12, 1-8) for the first time since 2010.
Janelle Brehm paced the offense with 12 kills and a .290 hitting percentage, and she made two blocks and eight digs. Alicia Pickett and Alyssa Diaz made four and three blocks, respectively.
Morgan Nash collected six kills, 17 assists and nine digs. Brooklynn McCain contributed 12 digs, and Makenzie Fa'amausili-Cacoulidis had 10 assists.
Yuchen Du led the Hornets with 11 kills.
A close first set was deadlocked 17-17 before he Lions scored eight of the final 10 points, capped by a Shaylon Sharp kill.
The Lions jumped out to a 10-4 led in the second set, and they never trailed in the third set, building a 20-10 advantage.
Missouri Southern has another home match at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Pittsburg State. The Gorillas beat the Lions in four sets earlier this season at PSU.
