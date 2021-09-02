The Missouri Southern volleyball team will open the 2021 season Friday as the Lions head to Springfield to participate in the Greenstay Inn and Suites Invitational hosted by Drury University at the O'Reilly Family Event Center.
The Lions were picked to finish seventh in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll that was released last week. Southern won six matches in the abbreviated spring season that saw the team make the MIAA Postseason Tournament for the second year in a row.
Head coach Kalie Mader returns three players from the 2019 squad (CC Pollard, Brooklynn McCain and Kierson Maydew), while nine players total return who saw action this past spring. Sophie Mader, Armyni Perales, Kylah Carter, Amelia Neels, Abbie Casper and Grace Quiroz saw action for the Lions in the spring season.
Southern will take on LeMoyne-Owen College at 10 a.m. on Friday, followed by Henderson State at 4 p.m. The Lions will then face off with Drury at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a 5 p.m. matchup with Texas Woman's University to round out the tournament.
LeMoyne Owen was picked to finish fourth in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Western Division Preseason Poll. The Magicians did not participate in any spring matches and were 12-18 overall in 2019. LOC returns three players that saw significant time in 2019 including Kaylyn Howard who had 21 starts and finished third on the team in digs and kills per set. Zaria Brazier returns as the team's setter after averaging 7.40 assists per set in 2019.
Henderson State was picked sixth in the Great American Conference preseason poll. The Reddies were 6-6 in their spring schedule and finished 21-12 in 2019. The team brings back the 2019 GAC Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in Mackenzie Thoman and Voleta Mendoza Quintana, respectively.
Drury was picked third in the Great Lakes Valley Conference West preseason poll. The Lady Panthers were 9-9 in the spring season and finished 17-16 in 2019. Drury returns a pair of All-GLVC performers in Makina Wratten and Chloe Rear.
Texas Woman's was picked to finish ninth in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll. The Pioneers were 3-9 in their spring season and finished 17-15 in 2019. TWU returns Kaia Saylor who was a member of the All-LSC Team and All-Freshmen Team in the LSC.
