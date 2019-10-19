Missouri Southern rallied to win its third straight volleyball match Friday with a 3-1 (25-27, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21) victory over visiting Fort Hays State at Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium.
The Lions (11-9, 4-6 MIAA) have won three consecutive conference matches for the first time since September 2006.
Morgan Nash had 15 kills, 21 assists, nine digs and four blocks to lead Southern. Makenzie Fa'amausili-Cacoulidis recorded 27 assists and Janelle Brehm contributed 13 kills and as many digs for the Lions.
Fort Hays (6-12, 3-7) was led by Isabelle Reynolds' 17 kills and Katie Darnell's 36 assists.
There were 11 ties in the opening set. The Lions tied the set at 24and 25before the Tigers scored the final two points.
Southern led from start to finish in the third set and never trailed in the deciding set.
The Lions return to action at noon today by hosting No. 3 ranked Nebraska-Kearney. The Lopers (19-0, 10-0) defeated Pittsburg State 26-24, 25-16, 25-20 on Friday night.
SOCCER
Lions, Lopers play to draw
KEARNEY, Neb. — Missouri Southern soccer traded first-half goals with Nebraska-Kearney to finish in a 1-1 draw on Friday.
Nebraska-Kearney (1-6-6, 0-2-4 MIAA) took the initial lead with a goal by Ariella Mesa in the 35th minute, assisted by Kylee Moore.
Southern (2-10-1, 1-4-1) tied the game in the 39th minute when forward Courtney Marten crossed the ball to freshman forward Samantha White, who beat the Kearney defender for control of the loose ball before firing the shot between two defenders toward the high-left corner for the score for the goal.
Southern goalie Riley Laver recorded four saves. The Lions finished with nine shots on goal, while the Lopers finished with five.
Missouri Southern travels to play Fort Hays State at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
