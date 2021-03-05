WICHITA, Kan. — Tori Frazier and Grace Parrott slugged home runs as Missouri Southern decked Newman 9-2 on Friday night to salvage a split in their MIAA softball doubleheader at the NU Softball Field.
The Jets won the opening game 7-5.
Lacy Bailey tossed a complete game for her first victory with the Lions (4-2), allowing seven hits and two earned runs, striking out seven and walking three in seven innings.
Parrott’s three-run homer gave the Lions a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Leighton Withers walked on a 3-2 pitch to start the inning, took second on Kara Amos’ sacrifice and moved to third when Makaila Leonhart reached on a fielder’s choice. Parrott followed with her blast to left-center field.
Frazier connected for a home run to center field to start the Lions’ sixth inning and give them an 8-2 lead.
Josie Tofpi went 3 for 4 and scored two runs to lead the Lions’ 10-hit attack. Ashlynn Williams and Withers each had one RBI.
Anissa Ramos went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs for the Jets (3-10).
Ramos, the Jets’ leadoff hitter, had two hits and four RBI in the opener. She hit a two-run double in the second inning and a two-run single in the third as the Jets took a 5-2 lead.
The Lions rallied with two runs in the fourth inning on Kara Amos’ two-run homer to left field and another run in the fifth when Tofpi walked with one out and came around to score on Withers’ single to center and Williams’ fielder’s choice.
Newman snapped the tie in the bottom of the fifth when Paige Wallace was hit by a pitch with two outs and came around to score on Taylor Ullery’s double to right field. The Jets added an insurance run in the sixth when Lauren Kuhrt tripled and scored on Shanda Cox’s two-out bunt single.
Missouri Southern finished with seven hits, including two apiece by Withers and Williams. A triple by Withers and single by Williams each drove in a run for the Lions in the first.
Lions starter Abby Atkin gave up three hits and two runs in 1 2/3 innings. Amos (2-1) gave up five runs and six hits in the final 4 1/3 innings, fanning four and walking two.
The Lions are in Emporia the rest of the weekend for the Emporia State Softball Classic.
They have two games each day, facing Quincy at 12:30 p.m. and Concordia-St. Paul at 3 today and Minnesota State-Mankato at 9:30 a.m. and Illinois-Springfield at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.