HAYS, Kan. — Lacy Bailey tossed a five-hit shutout as Missouri Southern beat Fort Hays State 2-0 on Saturday afternoon to salvage a split in their MIAA softball doubleheader.
The Tigers won the opener 2-1, snapping the Lions' six-game winning streak.
Bailey (4-1) struck out three batters and walked two while throwing 94 pitches — 60 for strikes.
Shortstop Josie Tofpi went 2-for-3 and drove in both runs for the Lions (1-11, 6-4 MIAA), and Yazmin Vargas also had two hits.
Tofpi belted a solo home run to left field with two outs in the fourth inning to give the Lions a 1-0 lead.
Then in the sixth, Vargas beat out an infield hit, moved to second on Makaila Leonhart's sacrifice and scored on Tofpi's double to right-center field.
Grace Philop had two of the five hits for the Tigers (13-13, 7-3). Losing pitcher Hailey Chapman (6-5) gave up six hits, struck out six and walked none.
The first game was tied 1-1 until the Tigers scored in the bottom of the fifth. Jessica Espinoza led off with a single to right and scored on Katie Adler's single up the middle with two outs.
Fort Hays State scored an unearned run in the second inning on Sarah Tiffany's two-out double to right-center.
The Lions tied the game in the fourth when Tofpi doubled to left-center field and scored on Leighton Withers' single to right.
Abby Atkin (7-5) was the tough-luck losing pitcher, allowing five hits, walking one and fanning two. The Tigers' Michaelanne Nelson (7-7) fanned five and walked two while giving up six hits.
Tofpi had two hits for the Lions.
Missouri Southern is at home at 2 p.m. Friday for a doubleheader against Northeastern State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.