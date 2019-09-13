Missouri Southern’s women’s soccer home opener came down to the final seconds, and with some good fortune, the Lions defeated Drury 1-0 on Friday night at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
Lion senior forward Jessica Edwards sent a pass intended for junior Meredith Belrose, but the ball hit a running Drury defender two yards from the goal line and deflected into the net as time expired.
Belrose, Brianna Smith, Courtney Marten and Ashton Manwill had two shots apiece for the Lions (1-2).
Lion freshman goalkeeper Riley Laver played all 90 minutes and made eight saves while recording her first collegiate shutout. Drury (0-2-1) did get two shots past Laver, but both goals were disallowed because of offside violations.
The Lions have another home match on Youth Day at 1 p.m. Sunday against East Central (Okla.).
Volleyball
DALLAS — Make it four consecutive five-set matches for Missouri Southern, and the Lions split their first two matches in the Dallas Baptist Patriot Classic.
First the Lions defeated Colorado Christian 3-2 (17-25, 25-23, 26-28, 25-23, 15-11).
Janelle Brehm led the Lions at the net with 22 kills and two blocks.
Shaylon Sharp and Alyssa Diaz added nine and eight kills, respectively. Diaz and Olivia Lewis matched Brehm’s two blocks, and Brehm, Emalee Lowe and Makenzie Fa’amausili-Cacoulidis all served two aces.
Setter Morgan Nash had 49 assists and 14 digs. Lowe’s 26 digs led the defense, and Brooklynn McCain and Brehm added 12 and 11 digs, respectively.
Cali Bahnsen slammed 24 kills and had a .389 hitting percentage for Colorado Christian (2-3).
The Lions held a 2-1 lead in their second match before Dallas Baptist rallied to win 3-2 (25-21, 18-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-10).
Game statistics from this match were not available late Friday night.
The Lions play two more matches today, facing Midwestern State at 11 a.m. and Henderson State at 3 p.m.
