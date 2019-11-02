Missouri Southern outside hitter Morgan Nash logged her sixth triple-double of the season, but Missouri Western ended up claiming a 3-2 victory (32-30, 25-20, 25-27, 25-27, 15-12) over the Lions on Senior Night inside Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium on Friday night.
Nash finished with 20 kills, 13 assists and 12 digs. Janelle Brehm tallied 14 kills and a match-high 24 digs for the Lions (13-13, 6-10 MIAA), while Shaylon Sharp chipped in 11 kills, CC Pollard 12 digs, Makenzie Fa’amausili-Cacoulidis 35 assists and Alicia Pickett seven blocks.
Western’s Ali Tauchen amassed 23 kills and was one of three Griffons to finish with double-digit kills.
Southern led the opening set 22-20, but after a Western timeout, the Griffons rallied to tie the set at 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30 before scoring the final two points to claim the win.
Western used a 7-3 run midway through the second set to take an 18-16 lead before it eventually clinched a five-point victory.
The third set had 12 ties and five lead changes, but the Lions eventually pulled away from a 25-25 tie with back-to-back kills by Nash and Kierson Maydew to stay alive in the match.
MSSU jumped out to a 17-11 lead midway through the fourth set before the Griffons rallied to tie it at 25. But again, the Lions pulled away with back-to-back points at the end to force a decisive fifth set.
The fifth set, however, was mostly controlled by Western as it jumped out to a 5-3 lead and later took a 12-6 advantage. The Lions got to within two, 14-12, before a kill by Tauchen sealed the match victory for the Griffons.
Southern returns to play next Friday at Emporia State.
SOCCER
No. 4 Jennies edge MSSU
Two second-half goals lifted fourth-ranked Central Missouri to a 2-1 win over Missouri Southern on Friday night at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
The Jennies (14-1-1, 8-0-1 MIAA), who outshot Southern (3-13-1, 2-7-1) 24-14 in the contest, scored the game winner in the 85th minute when Makayla Toth netted a goal from the right side. The Lions had three more shot opportunities in the final 4 1/2 minutes, but one missed wide right while the other two were saved by UCM goalkeeper Lindsey Johnson.
Southern drew first blood in the 26th minute when Sarah Tatum scored her second goal of the season on a shot from outside of the box that clipped off the crossbar and found its way into the back of the net.
UCM answered in the 57th minute, with Allysa Gann scoring off a rebound to draw her team even at 1 apiece.
MSSU goalkeeper Luz Galindo ended the night with 12 saves while Bailey Belcher led the team in shots with four.
Southern wraps up the regular season at 1 p.m. Sunday against Northwest Missouri in Maryville.
MSSU roundup
