Missouri Southern is one of the last 16 women’s basketball teams left standing in Division II of the NCAA.
The Lions were ranked 18th entering the big dance and are now in the Sweet 16.
Head coach Ronnie Ressel said on Saturday it was a great feeling to be in that spot.
Coming into the NCAA tournament, he mentioned that it took a little longer than he’d imagined or hoped it would to develop the caliber of program MSSU has now.
That program has now made back-to-back NCAA appearances and is in its first regional championship since 1994.
I’d guess it’s been well worth that wait now.
Here are some notes on the program’s history as they prepare for the Central Region title game Monday at 7 p.m. against Minnesota-Duluth:
• This is the furthest an MSSU women’s basketball team has ever gone in the NCAA tournament since the ‘93-‘94 season. The Lions were MIAA tournament champs with a 25-5 record. They lost in South Central Region championship of the NCAA tournament to Missouri Western State University.
• Monday will mark the 36th game of the 2022-23 campaign for Southern — the most ever. Prior to this season, the most games played was in 1981-82. In that season, MSSU was NAIA District 16 tournament champs; NAIA Area IV tournament champs; and NAIA Division 2 runner-ups (23-12).
• The 29 wins that the Lions have tallied this year make for the most in a single season since the ‘92-‘93 campaign. That year saw MSSU finish with a 27-4 record. That team fell to Washburn in the MIAA championship game and then in the South Central Region semifinals of the NCAA tournament to Washburn again.
Another successful year for the program was in 1995-96. MSSU was MIAA tournament champs (23-6) but lost in the opening round of South Central Region tournament.
The past two seasons are also the most wins that the women’s team has seen in such a span since the ‘92-‘94 run. They went 52-9 during that time and are now 53-13 over the past two seasons.
A win on Monday will make for the first 30-win season in MSSU women’s basketball history.
Game notes
MSSU faced the Bulldogs back on Nov. 6 and defeated them 54-51 in an early-season matchup for the D2CCA tipoff inside the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
In that game, the Lions had three players in double figures in Lacy Stokes (13), Madi Stokes (13) and Layne Skile (11).
Minnesota-Duluth was led by Brooke Olson with 15.
In that same D2CCA tipoff, Southern beat Lubbock Christian University who is also playing for its regional championship on Monday night at 7 p.m. as a seven seed.
