The Missouri Southern softball team’s torrid streak on the home stretch of the season continued Saturday.
The Lions picked up a doubleheader sweep of Missouri Western 4-3 and 3-2 at Pat Lipira Softball Complex to close the regular season and clinch home-field advantage in the first round of the MIAA Tournament.
Missouri Southern (28-13-1), now riding an eight-game win streak, will compete in the conference tournament for the first time since 2017. Their 19-6-1 conference record is the most league victories since joining the MIAA in 1990.
“It’s just coming out, being ourselves and giving everything we’ve got on every pitch,” third-year MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this group. And to be able to clinch home-field advantage is huge. Our field is the biggest in the conference. We love our fans ... so it’s big, and I’m proud of the kids for making it happen.”
Positioned in third in the MIAA standings, the Lions will open the conference tournament on Friday in a best-of-three series against an opponent yet to be determined. Southern could be as high as a 2-seed, pending the results of second-place Central Missouri’s final two games against Washburn on Monday.
Saturday was also Senior Day for MSSU, which honored three-year team members Makaila Leonhard and Lynnlee Parrott in a ceremony at the conclusion of the twinbill.
“Makaila and Lynnlee have both given their all to the program for three years now,” Blackney said. They both transferred in, and their first year here was also my first year. They both always put the team first, and I couldn’t be more proud of them. They work hard and just good kids that you want in your program."
MSSU 4, MWSU 3
An RBI single by Williams with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Lions the go-ahead run they needed to secure the triumph.
Williams, capping a 3-for-4 showing with three RBI, drove the hit to right-center field to plate Josie Tofpi, who doubled down the line in left field earlier in the frame.
“It just helps a lot knowing I have the support of my teammates,” Williams said. “With Josie and Leighton (Withers) hitting before me, I’m always confident they’ll get on and give me a chance to bring them in. And knowing all of my teammates are cheering for me, it gives me so much confidence.”
Reliever Kara Amos and the MSSU defense took care of the rest as the Griffons were retired in order in the seventh. Amos (9-4) picked up the win after tossing 4 1/3 shutout innings, limiting MWSU to two hits and striking out four batters.
“Kara is big-time,” Blackney said. “No matter what situation we put her in, she’s going to step up for us and execute.”
Starter Abby Atkin tossed 2 2/3 innings for the Lions and surrendered three earned runs and five hits while striking out two.
The Griffons drew first blood with a run in the first before Southern responded in the bottom half with an RBI single up the middle by Williams, plating Tofpi from third.
Western briefly took a 3-1 lead with two runs in the third. But again, the Lions answered immediately with one run in the third and fourth innings.
An RBI single by Amos made it a one-run ballgame before Williams tied the game at 3 with another RBI at-bat.
“Ashlynn is a gritty kid,” Blackney said. “She’s worked hard. She started the season hot, got in a minor slump and now she’s finishing strong. That big hit in the first game, that was with two strikes against a great changeup pitcher. So I’m just really proud of her for working hard, and it’s paying off.”
MSSU 3, MWSU 2
A combination of early offense and stout defense enabled Southern to pick up another one-run victory in the second game of the doubleheader.
The Lions scattered three runs across the first three innings — one in the first on a double by Withers and then two more plated by Williams on a triple in the third — to take a 3-1 lead.
The Griffons threatened to take momentum in the fourth as they plated a run and then loaded the bases with no outs. However, that threat was stymied when Yazmin Vargas gloved a hard-hit liner out in left field and then threw out a runner at home for a double play.
“Yaz covers so much ground out there,” Blackney said. “She had a great read on that line drive, which was hit hard. Then the throw home was even better. It was awesome and definitely a momentum changer.”
Reliever Abbey Gann forced a groundout in the ensuing at-bat to end the frame.
Gann, picking up her first win of the season, pitched three shutout frames. The final out of the game saw another defensive gem, with Sidnie Hurst chasing down a liner for a diving catch in center field.
“Sid is known for flying through the air, and she finished that game off doing what she does best,” Blackney said.
Tofpi paced the MSSU offense, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Bailey Lacy tossed the first three innings and limited Western to one earned run and six hits while striking out three.
