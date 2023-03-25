In a Saturday doubleheader that saw nine total home runs hit between Missouri Southern and Northeastern State, the Lions swept the RiverHawks to improve to 20-7 on the year and 5-1 in the MIAA conference.
Both games saw MSSU come back from early deficits. Head coach Hallie Blackney made some pitching changes midway through both games that ended up being the difference.
Blackney called upon senior pitcher Bailey Lacy twice in relief, and Lacy shined in the circle in both contests.
"I thinks just getting your mindset right and making sure you're really working your spins and getting everything going when you're in the bullpen and really understanding their hitters too," Lacy said of being efficient as a reliever.
Emily Perry had two timely hits in Game 1 and Abby DeSanto knocked the ball over the fence three times in Game 2.
DeSanto's three homers tied a program record for a single game, set by Erika Lutgen in 2017. The third baseman also drew a walk with the bases loaded for a total of seven RBIs in the game to tie the second-most in MSSU history for a single game.
"That kid works her tail off and any success she gets I'm very proud of her," MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said. "She always takes extra hitting reps, she wants to be great and that was just a product of all of her hard work."
Lacy tossed 7 1/3 innings across two games and earned a win in both to improve to 5-0 on the season. She only allowed one run on five hits and one walk between the two outings.
"For whatever reason, that was our best matchup today and (Lacy) crushed it," Blackney said. "Our pitching staff compliments each other so well. We have four really good arms. It just depends on who's the best matchup and she did a phenomenal job for us. She stepped up and pitched her heart out."
The Hays, Kansas, product struck out four batters in Game 2 and three in Game 1.
NSU fell to 18-11 overall and is now 0-4 in the MIAA.
GAME 1
The RiverHawks jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opener. Pitcher Savannah Evans had blanked MSSU through three innings while only allowing two hits and two walks.
She also provided a two-run blast in the top of the second inning to make it 2-0. Then, in the fourth, she singled into left-center field to move Addy Wolfe up to third base to set up an RBI-single for Emily Sampson to make it 3-0 on MSSU ace Avery Tallman.
"It just seemed like they were on time with Avery (Tallman)," Blackney said. "It wasn't anything Avery was doing. NSU is a really good hitting team, and it just seemed like their bats were matching up speed wise with Avery's speed right there. Bailey throws a little bit harder than Avery, so it was just a better matchup at the time."
Southern scratched across its first run in the home half of the fourth. The inning began with a Leighton Withers bloop single into shallow center field. Two batters later, Kara Amos singled into right field and then a Thurman walk loaded the bases with just one out.
DeSanto plated the Lions' first run when she grounded into a fielder's choice to third baseman Wolfe. The threat ended when Evans got Adrianna Young to ground the ball back to defensive specialist Wolfe who stepped on third for the force out.
MSSU picked up another run as Evans began to look less sharp than she was to start the game. Perry drove the ball to the fence on a hard line drive to start the fifth inning with a long single. It appeared center fielder Delaney Mills just barely got a piece of her glove on the ball but couldn't get it all.
Yazmin Vargas drew a walk to put runners on first and second. Josie Tofpi grounded into a double play to Wolfe.
But then Withers drew a walk — her second of the game — to get runners on first and second again. Carsen Tinkler pinch hit for Ashlynn Williams and worked a 2-2 count and then took a pitch off her foot to load the bases. Amos stepped in and took the first pitch of the at-bat off her elbow to plate a run and make it 3-2 NSU.
After Lacy tossed another scoreless inning, it was Perry's turn once again in the bottom of the sixth. With Adrianna Young on base, Perry drove a pitch over the fence in center field to put MSSU ahead 4-3 and for good.
"That was huge," Blackney said. "It was nice to see something fall for her. She's been going through it at the plate a little bit and she's worked her way through it. Those were clutch hits right there."
Williams and Amos added RBI singles later that inning to make it 6-3.
GAME 2
The finale began with NSU up 1-0. Then MSSU grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second on DeSanto's first homer. By the end of the fourth, the RiverHawks were up 8-2.
That's when Blackney had decided to go back to Lacy in hopes she could find the same success she did in Game 1.
And she did.
"Just to know that my defense is going to have my back if I come in and get them ground balls or pop flies," Lacy said of her ability to stop the bleeding in both games. "So just making sure that I'm going out there and doing my job at all times."
The only run NSU scored the rest of the way was a solo shot from Raegan Edwards in the top of the sixth — her second homer of the game. Edwards hit a two-run shot in the third to put the team ahead 3-2.
Edwards was returning from concussion protocol today and wasn't sure exactly what she'd get from herself in Saturday's games.
"I just came back from a concussion, so, in the first game I was just trying to see ball, hit ball," Edwards said. "Of course, I did put it in play, but, the next game I did make an adjustment. I let the ball travel a little deeper.
"Honestly, it feels really nice. I didn't know how it would go after being off for a week and missing three games but it feels good to be back."
The Lions tallied nine runs in the bottom of the fourth to overcome the 8-2 deficit and take an 11-8 lead. They did so on the backs of DeSanto, Katie Gray and Tofpi. DeSanto and Gray started the inning with back-to-back solo home runs. Tofpi provided a two-run shot to make it 8-6.
Later in the inning, DeSanto walked with the bases full to make it 8-7. Then, Gray came up and hit a bases clearing double to put her team ahead 10-8. A NSU miscue on a bunt from Young brought Gray home for the 11th run.
In the fifth, Williams doubled in Tofpi to make it 12-8. DeSanto hit her third homer of the game two batters later for a three-run homer to go up 15-8.
The sophomore from Richland High School in Texas was putting on a show in Game 2 and she knew all three balls were leaving the yard when she connected with them.
"They were pitching me inside and I was just seeing the ball really well," DeSanto said. "Yes. Yes I did (know they were gone). It was cool in our comeback today being down six runs."
