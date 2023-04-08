After exploding for eight runs in Game 1 on Saturday, Missouri Southern softball had to grind it out in Game 2 in a pitcher's duel to claim a doubleheader of Pittsburg State.
The win in the finale of the twinbill came via a rescue by a freshman pitcher and a hit batter on the way to a 4-3 extra-inning victory.
"Avery (Tallman) saves me a lot so I knew it was my job to save her," Natalie Bates said.
Tallman closed Game one's 8-3 win by recording the final two outs. She started Game 2 and was only able to record two more outs before being replaced by Bates.
The sophomore gave up a two-run home run to PSU's Paxtyn Hayes and allowed a total of three hits and walked one in the first inning. All three first-inning runs were charged to Tallman.
After Bates got out of trouble, she settled in to throw seven consecutive scoreless innings from the second to the eighth.
"I was actually really excited," Bates said. "I had energy the whole time. I think my team being hyped the whole time helps but I don't think the adrenaline ever died for sure."
Bates finished with the win to improve to 5-3. She went 7 1/3 innings and allowed just three hits, walked two batters and struck out six.
"She grew. She grew," MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said of Bates. "She's had glimpses of greatness this entire year and that first inning she struggled just a bit but she came in and settled in and then she kept us in the game and let our offense have an opportunity to come back and get that dub. She grew in that moment. You could see her growing and maturing as a player."
Low and outside
Part of Bates' success was continuing to pound the low and outside corner of the strike zone against lefties. She was getting the call from the umpire all day if PSU didn't swing and the Gorillas rarely connected on the pitch down there.
PSU's Bree Sexton was holding the Lions' offense at bay after giving up one run in the first inning.
But, in the bottom of the fifth, MSSU (28-7, 13-1 MIAA) led off with a hit from Adrianna Young that landed just fair inside the foul line in right field and sliced toward foul territory for an easy double.
Emily Perry came up next and delivered the ultimate blow to get Sexton out of the game with a two-run home run into left field to tie the game at three apiece. That was Perry's second homer of the day. The sophomore also drove one out for a three-run shot in game 1.
MSSU continued to threaten in the inning with lefty Hannah Harrison entering the circle. Two straight singles from Yazmin Vargas and Josie Tofpi and then Leighton Withers taking a hit by pitch loaded the bases. But Harrison was able to escape the jam by striking out Abby DeSanto.
The next two innings were scoreless for both teams as Harrison and Bates kept the offense quiet.
"Hannah Harrison, that drop in to righties was sick," Blackney said. "She was on and that's why she is good. I'm just proud of our hitters for continuing to adjust and continuing to fight."
The bottom of the 8th saw the Lions strike for the walkoff win. Catcher Ashlynn Williams was hit by a pitch to start things. A wild pitch moved her up to second. Young laid down a bunt to move her up to third.
Then, Perry was intentionally walked to put runners on the corners with one out. Vargas hit a sharp grounder back to Harrison who fielded it and tried to catch Williams off third base but Williams dove back safely and the bases were full.
The very next pitch hit Tofpi to score Williams and the Lions walked it off.
"Gritty win," Blackney said. "It's a gritty win. You have to have confidence when you're down 3-0 after the top of the first inning. That's a tough situation to be in."
These two wins mark 10 straight for Southern as they near the end of the regular season and approach 30 wins total. The Gorillas fall to 22-14 and 7-7 in the MIAA.
"I think it's amazing," Bates said. "Our team's going to go far, we're going to do great things. I'm very excited."
The Lions still haven't cracked the top 25 this season despite leading their conference that has three ranked teams. Blackney had this to say when asked about not being ranked:
"We don't care. Period. We don't care because that requires caring what other people think about us and that is something we cannot control.
"It's playing Southern softball and, again, it's not what we just did, it's how we did it. It's the preparation going into it. It's being able to take it one pitch at a time."
